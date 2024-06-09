‘Indo-Pak game feels like a festival’, says Akansha Ranjan as she reveals her favourite player

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Ahead of the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has revealed the player whose performance she is looking forward to.

The actress, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie, told IANS that after IPL, she is eagerly waiting for the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

She said that India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is her favourite player along with KL Rahul, and she is looking forward to Jadeja’s game in the upcoming match.

“As a big cricket fan, I'm super excited for this high-stakes match after the IPL wrapped up. The India-Pakistan game feels like a festival in India, and like everyone else, I'm all pumped up and rooting for India to win with a big smile,” the actress told IANS.

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Akansha will set off to Europe after wrapping up ‘MaayaOne’. She earlier told IANS that her next destination will be the snowclad mountains and the picturesque locales of Switzerland.

