IndiGo commences flight operations to Salem in TN

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Private carrier IndiGo has commenced flight operations to Tamil Nadu’s Salem, the 82nd domestic and 114th overall destinations of the airline, an official said on Monday.

"The airline will seamlessly connect Salem to Chennai daily from Sunday and to Hyderabad and Bengaluru four times a week from Monday. This strategic launch will enhance interstate accessibility and foster economic growth in the region, aligning with the regional connectivity scheme's objectives,” said an airline spokesperson.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said these new routes connecting Salem to the commercial and cultural hubs of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will bolster tourism, trade, and provide increased accessibility.

“Customers can now travel to their favourite destinations in a significantly reduced travel time and with efficient flight options," said Malhotra.

