IndiGo aircraft called back from runway at Kochi airport after hoax bomb threat

Kochi, Aug 28 (IANS) A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft.

The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received

Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.

Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination.

Meanwhile, the local police has started a detailed probe into the incident.

