India's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary: Sreesanth

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 30 (IANS) On India winning 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval, former fast-bowler Sreesanth, a member of the 2007 edition winning team, lauded the Rohit Sharma-led side for having ‘nothing short of extraordinary’ journey in the competition.

India went into Saturday's title clash as one of the two unbeaten teams alongside South Africa. Player of the Match Virat Kohli stepped up when it mattered the most with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7, the highest total in a Men’s T20 World Cup final.

His 72-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel, who made 47 off 31 balls, and a 57-run partnership with Shivam Dube, who hit a 16-ball 27, helped India go past 175-run mark, as they got 42 runs off the last three overs.

In reply, South Africa were very much in sight to chase down the total. But Hardik taking out Heinrich Klaasen propelled India to come back into the match and emerge victorious to end a long 11-year global trophy drought as they restricted South Africa to 169/8. While Pandya took 3-20, Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah shined with 2-18.

"As we lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, I am overwhelmed with pride for Team India. Our journey in this tournament has been nothing short of extraordinary, filled with grit, resilience, and moments that will be etched in history. This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every player, coach, and support staff involved.

"I want to thank our fans whose unwavering support fueled our determination on the field. It's a privilege to see such a talented group of individuals who have shown immense character and skill throughout the tournament," said Sreesanth on ‘Caught and Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar.

India now join West Indies and England as two-time winners of the Men's T20 World Cup, and also gave a winning farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid. It also meant Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma signed off from playing T20Is for India on a glorious high.

"This win is not just for us but for every Indian cricket lover who shares our passion and belief. Let's celebrate this triumph and look forward to more successes in the future," added Sreesanth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.