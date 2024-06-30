Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Team India

Bhubaneswar, June 30 (IANS) Congratulating Team India for clinching the T20 World Cup trophy, noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a sand sculpture of a 20 ft long bat and 500 balls with the message "Congratulations! Rohit & Team”, at Puri beach in Odisha.

"Indian Men's cricket team won the T20 World Cup, so we have created a 20ft long bat with the installation of 500 balls to congratulate Rohit and his Team," said Patnaik.

Pattnaik has also created a World Cup trophy and a sculpture of captain Rohit Sharma at Puri Beach. Students of his sand art institution joined hands with him to complete the sculpture.

Pattnaik always tries to bring public awareness on current topics like HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, global warming, terrorism, plastic pollution, the environment, etc through his sand art.

