India's IT hiring industry to generate up to 4.5 lakh new jobs in 2025 first half

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The IT hiring sector in India is projected to grow by 7-10 per cent in the first half of 2025, generating around 4-4.5 lakh new jobs, industry experts said on Friday.

India’s IT sector ended the fourth quarter of FY25 on a stable note by reporting a revenue growth of 1-3 per cent year-on-year, which indicates a cycle of measured expansion and changing global priorities.

"While this reflects that companies are showcasing a more targeted approach to global technology investments, the demand for digital transformation still continues to thrive," said Sunil Nehra, CEO-IT Staffing, FirstMeridian Business Services.

Investments towards AI/ML, cloud computing, data engineering and automation, etc. have been steady, which signals a long-term confidence in emerging technologies. This steady demand for new age technologies has influenced hiring trends.

"Hiring in multiple regions of India will experience a gradual upward momentum," said Nehra, adding that the sentiment on fresher hiring in FY26 remains positive, which indicates strong demand for entry-level roles.

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, FY25 has marked a recovery phase for major Indian IT firms, following the historic headcount decline of FY24.

However, hiring remained measured in Q4 FY25, reflecting continued caution in client spending and persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

According to Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, attrition rates have stabilised across the industry at an average of 13–15 per cent, indicating a more balanced yet evolving talent landscape.

“Several firms have also announced plans to onboard over 10,000 freshers in FY26 - signalling long-term confidence despite short-term challenges,” he mentioned.

Key investments are being directed towards AI and Generative AI, supported by large-scale upskilling across service lines. Cloud modernisation, cybersecurity, and data engineering continue to be core capabilities, with a strong push toward consulting-led, outcome-driven engagements.

"Roles such as AI/ML Engineers, Data Scientists, Cloud Architects, DevOps Engineers, and ESG Analysts remain in high demand, often commanding 8-10 per cent premium in compensation," said Alug.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.