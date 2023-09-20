Indian Super League 2023-24 season to be accessible to widest audience ever

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The upcoming ISL 2023-24 season is set to introduce exciting innovations, which will be broadcast across 8 linear channels in 4 different languages and streamed live for free on digital.

This season, Football enthusiasts will be able to enjoy an immersive multi-camera experience free on JioCinema, marking a historic first in Indian football. This feature allows viewers to select their preferred camera angles, providing a dynamic and comprehensive view of on-field action.

The New Home of Indian Football, will be brought to audiences across eight linear channels -- Sports18 Khel: Hindi, Sports18 1 SD & HD, VH1 SD & HD, Surya Movies, DD Bangla & Colors Bangla Cinema -- along with being streamed live for free on JioCinema. Fans across the country can catch the action in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam.

As part of FSDL’s partnership with OneFootball, ISL live streams and highlights to all matches of the upcoming 2023/24 season will be delivered across more than 190 countries.

The tenth season of the ISL kicks off with Kerala Blasters hosting former champions Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on September 21, 2023.

In addition to this, to mark its 10th season, ISL introduces 'ISL Fantasy' a classic fantasy format game. Fans can participate in the overall league or club-based leagues based on their preferences. They can create private leagues, inviting friends and fellow football aficionados to compete.

