Sri Lanka signs treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Colombo, Sep 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka signed the instrument of accession to the treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) in the United Nations headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry deposited the instrument of accession on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The TPNW prohibits state parties from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, acquiring, possessing or stockpiling nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

"Sri Lanka's ratification of the TPNW reaffirms its long-standing commitment toward nuclear disarmament in favor of international peace and security. In this context, Sri Lanka also ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on July 25, 2023," the ministry said

