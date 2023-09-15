Indian-origin Trump loyalist to expose 'Deep State' corruption in new book

New York, Sep 15 (IANS) Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, the top Indian-origin aide to former US President Donald Trump and also a close associate, will be releasing a book next week, seeking to expose the "bad actors in senior leadership".

Titled "Government Gangsters", the book targets multiple federal officials and "exposes the corruption of the Deep State", The Washington Examiner reported.

"It exists. It's real. I wish I wasn't writing a book on the Deep State, but whether it was my time in the Department of Justice, DOD (Department of Defence), the intel community, the State Department, wherever -- there were always bad actors in senior leadership," Patel, who left government service in 2021, told the Washington Examiner.

The release of the book, which was delayed, will hit the bookstores on September 19.

Patel told The Examiner that he had to file a lawsuit in federal court to receive his manuscript back that saw ".05 per cent of my book redacted, with the dumbest redactions you can possibly imagine".

A synopsis of the book, which will be available on Amazon, reads: "The highest levels of government have been infiltrated by an anti-democratic Deep State that can be defeated by refocusing our national security mission and relentlessly defending the truth".

"A sinister cabal of corrupt law enforcement personnel, intelligence agents, and military officials at the highest levels of government plotted to overthrow a President."

It further said that these corrupt officials have continued to secretly pull the levers of power without any accountability to the American people.

In his book, Patel has specifically named FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and former Attorney General William Barr, among multiple judges and members of Congress.

Patel said he intentionally included government memorandums "so people could see that we weren't making this stuff up".

"And the government probably doesn't love that, but it's their own documents that have now been publicised, which is, I think, a good move," Patel told The Examiner.

Trump praised the book, calling it "a brilliant roadmap highlighting every corrupt actor, to ultimately return our agencies and departments to work for the American People…we will use this blueprint to help us take back the White House and remove these Gangsters from all of Government!"

Patel said he expects a backlash from Democrats and liberal media figures on the book, adding that the information put in the book is "truth and not hyperbole".

Last year, Patel had penned "The Plot Against the King", a children's book, pitting "King Donald" against the evil "Hillary Queenton".

Trump had praised the book for its portrayal of "the handsome King Donald" and for telling the story of how "the MAGA King prevailed".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.