Indian-origin man jailed for wearing Singapore flag as cape while shouting he's god

Singapore, Sep 22 (IANS) A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for wearing Singapore's flag like a cape while shouting that he is god at a coffee club in the city-state earlier this month.

Roy Ravi Jaganathan on Thursday pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

State Prosecuting Officer Ting Nge Kong told the court that Ravi wore a green T-shirt with a Singapore flag draped over his shoulders and tied around his neck, like a cape when he arrived at the coffee shop in Block 682 Hougang Avenue 8 on September 5 at 8.30 a.m.

Kong said Ravi also wore a pair of bermuda shorts over his track pants and placed a blue towel on his head with a cap over it.

"He went from table to table shouting loudly and proclaimed that he was god. At times, he ranted incoherently and intentionally lifted up his T-shirt to expose his torso to the patrons (at the coffee shop)," Kong told the court.

The police arrived at the coffee shop after receiving multiple calls from the public and found Ravi shouting loudly and harassing others, The Times reported.

The police were told that there was a drunk man walking around hurling vulgarities and racist remarks.

Despite the police advising Ravi to stop the behaviour, he continued shouting, which subsequently led to his arrest.

Previously, Ravi was sentenced to five days' jail in July on a similar charge of public nuisance after shouting aggressively and gesturing with an umbrella to people at another coffee shop in Hougang.

Those found guilty of public nuisance can be fined up to SG$2,000, and on a second or subsequent conviction, offenders can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to SG$2,000, or both.

