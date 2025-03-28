Indian Open squash: Brilliant Anahat clinches title; Kareem El Torkey lifts men’s trophy

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) India's top woman squash player, Anahat Singh showed exactly why she is the country's best player as she quelled the challenge from Helen Tang to clinch the Indian Open title in grand style, at the Bombay Gymkhana here on Friday evening

Compatriot Abhay Singh fell short in the final and could not bag a double for the country's first copper-level PSA tournament. Supported by JSW, the 17-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist Anahat claimed her sixth title on the bounce.

In the women’s singles final, India’s teenage sensation was in fine form against Helen Tang. The India No 1 had Helen fighting hard in the other corner during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead. After that, the third seed Anahat began to dominate the Hong Kong international and rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes.

Anahat, who did not let her opponent settle down at all during the course of the summit clash, eventually won the final in 24 minutes, with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). The win gives Anahat 300 ranking points, and it is her 11th career title.

In the men’s singles final, Abhay Singh had his task cut out against the Egyptian Kareem El Torkey. The two players kicked off the evening with some top-notch squash in the first set.

Kareem won a tight first set after which he rattled off the next with relative ease. After the breather, a determined Abhay bounced back to bag the third set. The fourth saw Kareem surge ahead to start with before Abhay dug deep and almost won the set. However, Kareem showed nerves of steel, and edged out the Indian, to clinch the title. Kareem’s win also gives him 500 ranking points.

The JSW Indian Open is India's first-ever PSA Squash Copper tournament, and the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals were played on an outdoor glass court, which gave the fans a very unique viewing experience.

Final scores:

[3] Anahat Singh (IND) bt Helen Tang (HKG) 3-0: 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 (24m)

Kareem El Torkey (EGY) bt [6] Abhay Singh (IND) 3-1: 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10 (84m).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.