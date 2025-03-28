Andhra: TDP takes serious note of MLA’s ultimatum, seeks report

Amaravati, March 28 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken serious note of MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao’s ultimatum to the party leadership, demanding action against a party leader.

The controversial MLA from Tiruvuru Assembly constituency in NTR district had issued an ultimatum that he would resign from the party if the leadership failed to take action against local party leader Ramesh Reddy within two days.

The TDP, which had already issued warnings to the MLA over his behaviour, has sought a report from MP, district party president and coordinator on the incidents that occurred in Tiruvuru during the last 10 months.

The TDP leadership is angry with the MLA for not mending his ways despite the warning. He was earlier directed to carry all party leaders with him and not to publicly air his view on any matter.

Kolikapudi wanted action against Ramesh Reddy after he received complaints from some tribals that he made obscene remarks to a tribal woman who had approached him in connection with a loan issue.

The MLA alleged that Ramesh Reddy is being shielded by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni’s office.

Kolikapudi has been at the centres of controversies since he was elected to Assembly in June last year.

In January, he appeared before TDP disciplinary committee after he was summoned to give an explanation. The party leadership had taken serious note of an incident in which a woman attempted suicide as she was upset over his behavior.

Party president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the MLA’s behaviour and he was asked to mend his ways. As there was no change in his behaviour, he was summoned before the disciplinary committee.

The MLA was also allegedly involved himself in a family dispute among brothers in Gopalapuram village in his constituency. He allegedly abused and attacked a woman, who is supporter of opposition YSR Congress party.

