Indian Navy to host seminar on 'Nation Building Through Shipbuilding' in Delhi on July 23

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) In a significant move to highlight the role of indigenous shipbuilding in national development, the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) will host a one-day seminar titled 'Nation Building Through Shipbuilding' on July 23, 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The seminar commemorates a major milestone in India’s naval history - the delivery of the 100th indigenously designed warship, Y12652 (Udaygiri), on July 1, 2025.

The event will bring together key stakeholders from the Government of India, the Indian Navy, shipyards, industry leaders, classification societies, and academia for in-depth discussions on the strategic and economic importance of shipbuilding in the country.

The Warship Design Bureau, formerly known as the Central Design Office (established in 1964) and later the Directorate of Naval Design in 1970, has been instrumental in India’s march toward self-reliance in naval defence.

Over the past six decades, WDB has led the design and construction of 20 different types of warships - from Seaward Defence Boats to state-of-the-art Aircraft Carriers - contributing significantly to the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities.

With a focus on advancing India's shipbuilding ecosystem, the seminar aims to delve into policy reforms, technological innovations, and collaborative frameworks necessary to boost indigenous ship production.

Participants will also address critical challenges faced by Indian shipyards in meeting global standards, while exploring futuristic technologies that are shaping the global shipbuilding landscape. Officials said the delivery of the 100th warship represents not just a defence achievement but a powerful symbol of economic and technological progress.

"Shipbuilding is crucial for national defence and security, serving as a foundation for strategic military capabilities and economic stability. A robust shipbuilding sector fosters technological innovation, strengthens national industries, and creates job opportunities, contributing to the nation's long-term prosperity and growth," said a Naval spokesperson.

The seminar will serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaborative planning, reinforcing India’s commitment to 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence production and its growing stature as a maritime power.

