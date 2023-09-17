Indian film personalities wish PM Modi on his 73rd b'day

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Various film personalities including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Hema Malini and many others have extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Anupam Kher posted a lengthy message on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi and wrote: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I heartily wish you a happy birthday. May God grant you a long and healthy life. You have worked with great dedication and hard work for the nation and guided us. May you continue to do so in the future as well. In the past nine years, you have raised our country’s status so high on the world stage, it makes every Indian across the world filled with pride. The way you have lived your life is an inspiration to us all. My dear mother who calls you a saint, she too sends you her blessings filled with love. Jai Ho!"

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wrote: “Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday…. @narendramodi”

Akshay Kumar, taking to X wrote: “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

‘Gadar 2’ sensation Sunny Deol wrote: “Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always #HappyBirthdayModiJi”

Actress Kajol wrote: “Happy Birthday to our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!”

Veteran Tamil actor, Kamal Haasan wrote: “Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini extending her wishes wrote: “Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example."

Senior actor Paresh Rawal, wishing the PM wrote: “A very Happy Birthday to @narendramodi ji prayer to god to grant you a long and healthy life.”

Actor Sonu Sood also extended his greetings and wrote: “Wishing our PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty, extending her wishes, wrote: “Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday!

“Sir, may you be blessed with positivity, strength, happiness, and great health. Aap hamesha Swasth aur Mast rahiye, yahi humare manokaamna hai. (May you always remain healthy and merry, this is our heartfelt wish)," the actress added.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared a picture of the two shaking hands and captioned: “Dear sir, you have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation!You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation! Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. Jaihind.”

Tiger Shroff wrote: “A very Happy Birthday to our PM @narendramodi Ji, you are an ultimate leader and the pride of our nation. May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments.”

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote: ”Sending our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji love and best wishes on his birthday! Here's to crossing more milestones and making the nation prouder!”

Malayalam megastar Mammootty wishing the PM on his birthday wrote: “Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji”

Acclaimed lyricist Prasoon Joshi also wished the PM, writing: “Heartfelt birthday wishes for our PM Modi. Beyond all the gargantuan governance tasks, your inspiring personal journey is full of nuances that will resonate with generations to come. Wishing you health and spirituality.”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wishing the Prime Minister, wrote: “Happy birthday to a result-oriented leader @narendramodi who changed India’s confidence from ‘India can’t do it’ culture to ‘INDIA CAN DO IT’ culture.

“Who managed Covid crisis like no other global leader. Changed India’s image from snake charmers to super achievers. BRILLIANT," the director added.

Singer Adnan Sami also wished the PM on his birthday and wrote: “Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you have a great day and a brilliant year ahead. Wishing you good health and continued success in serving Bharat with all your zeal & fervour & may God bless you with even greater success in elevating the prestige of our beloved nation before the world.”

