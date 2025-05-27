Indian community in Qatar salutes armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Doha, May 27 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora in Qatar have strongly lauded the Armed Forces and the Modi government’s firm response to terrorism through Operation Sindoor, expressing deep appreciation and solidarity during a community interaction held as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation's visit to the Gulf nation.

The visit to Qatar marked the first stop in a four-nation diplomatic outreach led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule.

"At an interaction with Indian Community in Doha tonight the parliamentary delegation from India gave the message of India’s united fight against terrorism. This was the concluding program of their visit," the Indian Embassy in Doha posted on X.

The delegation’s visit was planned in the wake of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, India’s robust counter-terror initiative aimed at dismantling cross-border terror networks and sending a clear global message.

Following the delegation’s interaction with the Indian community in Doha, members of the diaspora praised Operation Sindoor and the Indian Armed Forces.

“We want them to carry forward the message our Prime Minister is sending through Operation Sindoor: going forward, any terrorist activity originating from Pakistan will be seen as an act of war,” said one community member.

Another member of the diaspora remarked, “I am very pleased that a multi-party delegation has come to Qatar... The actions taken by the Government of India under Operation Sindoor were properly explained. We were informed about many things that we did not know. India always stands firmly against terrorism with a policy of zero tolerance.”

The delegation's multi-party composition also earned praise. “We are very happy that our Prime Minister has taken a very commendable initiative by sending delegations across the country. It is a matter of great pride that opposition parties were included in this delegation... It sends a powerful message that on national security, India stands united,” said another community member.

With the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions, the community welcomed the transparency and outreach. “We have complete information about the situation in India, and we received more detailed insights here about Operation Sindoor. It is very important that we give a strong and fitting response to terrorism so that no one dares to commit such an act against our country again,” one member emphasised.

During their stay in Doha, the Indian MPs engaged with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council and government officials, while also meeting members of the media, think tanks, and Indian community leaders. The Indian Embassy in Qatar termed the interactions “fruitful” and pivotal to furthering people-to-people and diplomatic ties.

As the delegation moves to the next countries in its diplomatic mission, the Qatar leg has successfully showcased India's unified message to the world, that terrorism will be met with unwavering resistance, and the Indian diaspora stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces and leadership.

