Israeli film festival in Chennai postponed amid backlash over Gaza war

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Facing mounting criticism from writers’ groups, artists, and political leaders, the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) has announced the postponement of the Israeli Film Festival 2025, which was scheduled to take place in Chennai later this week.

The move comes in response to growing opposition to hosting a cultural event linked to Israel at a time when the war in Gaza continues to cause massive civilian casualties.

In a statement, ICAF cited “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the postponement.

The festival was initially slated to be held at the Tamil Nadu Government Music College from May 29 to 31. Leading the protest, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) issued a strong statement on May 26, urging ICAF to cancel the event entirely.

“Organising a cultural event celebrating Israel while its military operations continue in Gaza displays a disturbing lack of political sensitivity,” the association said.

The TNPWAA further argued that this is not merely a film screening but a symbolic act that could be seen as an endorsement of a regime widely criticised for its treatment of Palestinians.

“This risks normalising and legitimising actions that have drawn international condemnation. Tamil Nadu has a proud legacy of standing with oppressed peoples around the world,” the association added.

The group also took issue with ICAF’s attempt to position the Israeli Film Festival on par with globally supported cultural initiatives such as the Chennai International Film Festival, which receives backing from the state government.

“Such comparisons are both misleading and unacceptable,” their letter read.

Congress MP from Tiruvallur, Sasikanth Senthil, also voiced strong objections to the festival. While expressing his deep respect for art as a medium of dialogue and empathy, Senthil argued that cultural neutrality in moments of humanitarian crisis could amount to complicity. “There are moments in history when silence is not neutral. In times of profound human suffering, even symbolic actions carry weight,” he said.

“With Gaza facing relentless attacks, widespread civilian deaths, and severe humanitarian crises, hosting this festival now would be perceived as indifference, if not tacit endorsement, of the suffering.”

“This is not a rejection of art. It is a call to align our cultural actions with ethical clarity,” he added.

This is not the first time an Israeli cultural event in India has been cancelled. In August last year, the National Film Development Corporation called off the Israeli Film Festival at the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai following similar public backlash.

