India will lead the world in AI, digital public infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) India will see mega innovations in new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), thrust on local manufacturing and creating digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the world in the near future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The digital revolution, driven by unified payments interface (UPI) and QR-code-based payments, has become the biggest tool in the eradication of poverty while showing to the world powers that DPIs like Aadhaar and DigiLocker can transform the lives of people.

"We have the biggest talent pool of youth who are creating innovative solutions. In AI, India will soon lead the world,” PM Modi told Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Network, in a candid conversation.

The Prime Minister said that inexpensive data has also helped the country create world-class solutions for the world.

"The cost of data in India is very cheap compared to the rest of the world. This has led to a digital revolution that eventually helped the poor. Also, over 5 lakh common service centres (CSCs), which are part of the citizen-centric initiatives, have helped crores of people," PM Modi noted.

From electric vehicles to a robust startup ecosystem, from mobile to automobile manufacturing, the country is taking concrete steps towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world with a GDP of $5 trillion in the next few years. Overall, India aims to reach $300 billion in electronics production by FY26.

