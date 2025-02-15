India, Sri Lanka to bolster trade ties in critical mineral exploration

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) India and Sri Lanka on Saturday discussed fostering bilateral cooperation in mineral exploration and mining, particularly in securing critical minerals essential for both nations' economic and industrial growth.

In a meeting with Sunil Handunnetti, Sri Lankan Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, acknowledged the importance of strengthening collaboration in mineral exploration and mining opportunities for Indian companies in Sri Lanka.

“India and Sri Lanka share a long-standing partnership, and our cooperation in the mining sector will further strengthen our economic ties. By working together, we can harness the full potential of our mineral resources, ensuring mutual growth and sustainability,” said Dubey.

A key focus was placed on Sri Lanka’s vast graphite and beach sand mineral resources, which hold immense potential in supporting the global shift towards clean energy, advanced battery technologies, and high-tech industries, said the Ministry of Mines in a statement.

Dubey emphasised that India's National Critical Mineral Mission is aimed at securing a steady supply of essential raw materials like lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, and copper to meet the country’s ambitious renewable energy target.

He stated that India is actively working towards granting mining rights for critical minerals, forging international partnerships, and encouraging Indian companies to acquire mineral assets globally.

Both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on exploration opportunities, technological collaboration, and investment prospects in these sectors.

The possibility of mineral exploration on a government-to-government basis was also discussed, with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) expressing its interest in conducting mineral assessments in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Sri Lanka requested India to encourage companies to participate in the exploration and development of its beach sand and graphite resources.

The finalisation of an MoU on ‘Cooperation in the Field of Geology and Mineral Resources’ between the Ministry of Mines and Sri Lanka’s Geological Survey and Mines Bureau was also discussed.

The MoU, once concluded, will provide a strong framework for deepening collaboration in capacity building, mining exploration, and advanced mineral processing.

He reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in skill development, knowledge exchange, and modernising its mining industry through technological and financial assistance.

