India’s mission to eliminate TB driven by active public participation: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Active public participation is driving India’s mission to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

He said this while chairing a meeting to assess the progress of the TB elimination campaign in the country.

"Driven by active public participation, the movement has gained significant momentum over the last few years," PM Modi said in a post on the social media platform X.

"Our government remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to realise the vision of a TB-free India," he added, after the meeting that was also attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and other leaders.

TB is the deadliest infectious disease globally, with 10.8 million new cases and 1.25 million deaths in 2023

India has gained notable success in fighting TB cases, death rates, as well as in notification.

According to the WHO Global TB Report 2024, India has witnessed a noteworthy 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 -- a rate that is over twice the global average decline of 8.3 per cent.

TB deaths have also reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023, as per the data.

However, India reported 28 lakh TB cases, accounting for 26 per cent -- the highest -- global TB burden in 2024.

The country also reported an estimated 3.15 lakh TB-related deaths, accounting for 29 per cent of the deaths globally.

India aims to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

To accelerate the fight against TB, the Health Ministry in December last year launched a 100-day intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan that concluded on World TB Day on March 24.

The campaign targeted 455 high-priority districts across 33 States/UTs to accelerate TB case detection, reduce mortality, and prevent new cases.

With more than 1.94 lakh awareness activities, the Jan Andolan also led to the active involvement of over 33,000 elected representatives and 22-line ministries exhibiting a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach to TB elimination.

The campaign mobilised the community for effective nutritional support through 1.05 lakh new Nikshay Mitras, distributing more than three lakh nutrition food baskets.

In addition, more than 13.46 lakh Nikshay Shivirs were held across states, where 12.97 crore vulnerable people were screened for TB. This targeted approach resulted in the identification of 7.19 lakh TB cases.

And 2.85 lakh asymptomatic TB cases were identified early, who would have otherwise gone undetected, as per the Health Ministry.

