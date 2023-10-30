'India’s Got Talent 10' gets its Top 6 finalists

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The talent reality show 'India’s Got Talent' season 10 has found its top six finalists who have presented to the audience some unique and unmatched talent from all around the country.

The ‘Top 6’ finalists ar - Bollywood hip-hop dancers, Zero Degree from Mumbai, Aerial Malkhamb group Abujhmad Malkhamb Academy from Chhattisgarh, the dance group Golden Girls from Kolkata, ‘Acro dancers’ The ART (Abhishek from Uttar Pradesh, Rahul from Jaipur, and Tejas from Mumbai), Indian Classical Fusion Band – Raaga Fusion (Jayant Patnaik - Ludhiana, Ajay Tiwari - MP, Amritanshu Dutta - Patna and Harshit Shankar – Patna), and the Mahila Band from Nagaland.

Coming from a small place in Chhattisgarh the Abujhmad Malkhamb Academy proved that with hard work and determination, nothing is impossible. The group blew everyone's mind with their Malkhamb acts.

Shedding light on the journey and expressing their happiness on reaching the finals, group leader Manoj said: “The journey has been filled with hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of the entire nation. We can't put into words how grateful and ecstatic we are to stand on this grand stage.”

Proving 'Aaj Ki Naari, Sabse Bhaari,' the women Forest Reserve Officers, popularly known as Mahila Band from Nagaland, stunned everyone when they walked in uniform for the audition round.

Talking about their journey, Mahila Band said: "Being a part of the force, we work hard for the nation and our families. Through IGT we got the opportunity to showcase our talent nationwide. We hope to win the trophy and make the nation proud, proving that women can manage their homes, work, and pursue their passions if they choose to."

Known for their back-to-back innovative and mesmerising dance performances, the Golden Girls, a group of 40 members caught everyone by surprise with their formations.

Reminiscing their journey, Suman from Golden Girls commented: "This journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, from the first audition to this glorious finale. We've poured our heart and soul into every performance, and today, we stand before you, not just as a finalist, but as a symbol of the limitless possibilities that talent and perseverance can unlock on this prestigious platform.”

Called "chota packet, bada dhamaka", Bollywood hip-hop dancers Zero Degree from Mumbai have not only won the judges heart but also gathered the love of millions of viewers.

Talking about the same, Mohammad Mohsin said:“Taking part in this competition was a huge step outside our comfort zone as initially, we used to just perform for our family and friends. Winning would change our lives forever, but we already feel like winners just being here.”

Impressing the judges with their gravity-defying dance moves and acrobats, ‘Teen jism ek Heart’ - The ART raged on the platform, winning judge Shilpa Shetty’s heart.

Expressing their excitement of making it to the Top 6, group member Tejas Dhumankhede shared: “This still feels unreal; we all started practising 15 days before giving the audition. We had a series of ups and downs but we never gave up.”

Raaga Fusion paved their way into the finale with their unique fusions. With each passing week, the group fused songs with a classical touch and created music using things like plants or bottles as instruments.

Elaborating about their journey, group member Ajay said: “Performing on such a massive stage in front of judges and special guests was an experience of a lifetime.”

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah, the Grand Finale will air on November 4 and 5 on Sony.

