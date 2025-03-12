India repatriates 266 nationals lured by cybercrime centres in Southeast Asia

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Government of India has successfully repatriated 266 Indian nationals who were released from cybercrime centres in Southeast Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft facilitated their safe return.

Taking to social media platform X, the MEA stated, "Government of India arranged for the safe repatriation of 266 Indians yesterday by an IAF aircraft, who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia."

The ministry also highlighted the efforts of Indian embassies, which worked closely with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand to ensure the safe return of the affected individuals.

This repatriation follows a similar operation on Monday when 283 Indians were brought back from Myanmar. These individuals had been lured to Southeast Asian countries with fraudulent job offers and were subsequently forced into cybercrime and other fraudulent activities at scam centres along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

A press release issued by the MEA emphasised the tireless efforts of Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, which coordinated with local authorities to secure the release of those trapped.

The special IAF aircraft deployed on Monday brought back 283 nationals from Mae Sot, Thailand, marking another significant step in India's ongoing battle against human trafficking and cybercrime rackets in the region.

Reiterating its advisories, the MEA urged Indian citizens to exercise caution regarding fraudulent job offers. The ministry stressed the importance of verifying foreign employers' credentials through Indian missions abroad and thoroughly checking recruiting agents and companies before accepting overseas job opportunities.

The Indian government has frequently cautioned its citizens about the dangers of falling prey to unsolicited job offers from unknown sources, as many of these scams have led to individuals being exploited and forced into illegal activities.

The recent repatriation was made possible through collaboration between Indian authorities, Myanmar's Union authorities, and local groups operating in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar, where several victims had been detained.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar also acknowledged the success of the operation in a post on X, stating, "In coordination with Myanmar's Union authorities and local groups, 283 Indian nationals at scam compounds in Myawaddy area of Myanmar were released and repatriated yesterday through Mae Sot in Thailand. Strongly reiterate our advice against such job offers."

Earlier, on February 11, eight more Indian nationals were deported from Myawaddy scam centres to Mae Sot, Thailand, as part of a larger group of 19 foreigners. At the time, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar had confirmed that 133 Indian nationals had been released. "We reaffirm our warning against job offers in this area," the embassy stated.

With these recent operations, the Indian government continues its proactive efforts to combat human trafficking and protect its citizens from fraudulent overseas job schemes.

