India Navy Chief visits headquarters of Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force

Tokyo, Aug 2 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was apprised of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's (JMSDF) organisational structure, objectives and operational role during his visit to the Fleet Headquarters and the Maritime Operations Centre in Tokyo, on Saturday.

The engagements during the ongoing visit to Japan by the CNS lays the groundwork for deeper cooperation and mutual understanding in common maritime interests between India and Japan.

"Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, visited JMSDF's Fleet Headquarters and the Maritime Operations Centre - the nerve centre of Japan's maritime domain awareness. He was briefed on the organisation of JMSDF as also the objectives and roles of the Service. The visit and interactions in Japan pave the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared maritime interests," the Indian Navy posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Navy Chief also met Japanese Defence Minister General Nakatani and discussed the further strengthening of defence cooperation between both countries.

Both nations also reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the strategic ties.

"Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, (CNS) during the ongoing visit to Japan, called on Gen Nakatani, Defence Minister of Japan. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, fostering technological and defence industry collaboration and strengthening training and personnel exchange between the two nations and the navies," said the Indian Navy.

"The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment to addressing emerging security challenges and fostering closer bilateral defence relations. A key step in advancing India-Japan strategic synergy," it added.

Earlier, India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George hosted a dinner in honour of the Indian Navy chief in Tokyo.

The occasion also witnessed the presence of Defence Minister Nakatani and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's (JMSDF) Chief of Staff, Admiral Saito Akira.

The CNS is on a four-day official visit to Japan from July 30 to August 2. The visit is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with other senior Japanese government officials, including Vice-Minister of Defence Masuda Kazuo, and a meeting with Admiral Akira.

He will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF Base.

According to the Indian Defence Ministry, Admiral Tripathi's engagements in Japan are poised to further deepen the bonds of friendship and defence cooperation, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interest.

