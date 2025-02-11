India, International Solar Alliance discuss sustainable energy initiatives in Denmark

Copenhagen, Feb 11 (IANS) India discussed sustainable renewable energy initiatives with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Denmark, to attract global funding and technology from both countries.

The Indian envoy to Denmark met with the top officials of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Copenhagen and discussed the initiatives.

"Indian Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat, DG Mathur, DG-elect Khanna discussed ISA's Sustainable Renewable Energy initiatives attracting global funding and technology, including from India and Denmark," the Indian Embassy in Copenhagen posted on X on Monday.

In 2021, Denmark signed a framework agreement on the International Solar Alliance with India and became the first country to ratify the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement.

India and Denmark also collaborated in the ISA and during India's G20 presidency. Denmark participated in the working groups on climate, environment and energy transmission as a part of the Green Strategic Partnership between both nations.

The International Solar Alliance organised the third edition of the High-level Conference on New Technologies for Clean Energy Transition in November 2024.

It was held in collaboration with India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Asian Development Bank, and the International Solar Energy Society.

A report on the 'Readiness Assessment of Green Hydrogen African Countries' by ISA and Denmark was released during the inaugural session of the event.

Sharing his insights on the report, Emil S. Lauritsen, Head of Strategic Sector Cooperation, Embassy of Denmark in New Delhi, stated, "This report is the first project under the umbrella of the memorandum of understanding for the green hydrogen partnership, which the Embassy of Denmark has inked with the ISA. The objective is to conduct a readiness assessment of the target countries: Egypt, Morocco, Namibia, and Egypt."

"The report focuses on three categories: country-specific parameters, financing requirements and possible financing methods. It also includes assessing risks and preparing plans to develop a green hydrogen economy in these countries," he said.

"Under the partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark will also support ISA with three years of content, focusing on green hydrogen policy, regulation, and other components of the green hydrogen value chain," Emil S. Lauritsen added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.