'INDIA bloc engulfed by deep-rooted Hinduphobia', BJP slams A. Raja for Sanatan Dharma remarks

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Opposition over DMK leader A. Raja’s alleged derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma, saying it shows the 'true character' of the Congress-led INDIA block.

Last Saturday, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had triggered a controversy by saying: "Sanatan Dharma has to be eradicated just like malaria, dengue and Corona."

Going one step further, Raja said on Thursday that Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases carrying social stigma such as HIV and leprosy. He even said that his party colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatan Dharma were "soft".

“Changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character. Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatan Dharma, this time by DMK leader A. Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the INDIA bloc,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “The country is watching how the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of 'Bharat'. Let these hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal.’’

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, “UPA/INDIA are bringing out their ‘top’ talent in their strategy of abuse/hate speech directed against Hindu faith.”

“First it was dynast Udhayanidhi Stalin, followed by assorted Rahul (Gandhi) flunkies and now epic icon of UPA corruption and out on bail 2G scam architect, as latest UPA/INDIA leader in this deliberate campaign which is violative of Article 25 and hate speech judgements of SC (Supreme Court). And not a peep from other so-called Constitution defenders UPA/INDIAmembers to condemn/apologise for this,” Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also hit out at the Opposition over Raja’s remarks, saying, “On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtmi, when our Sanatan Dharma is being celebrated worldwide, Arvind Kejriwal's alliance partner A Raja chose to equate Sanatan Dharma with HIV and leprosy. This shows the intense hatred for Hinduism among INDIA bloc partners. Arvind Kejriwal, will you not bother to speak up?”

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X, “After Udhayanidhi Stalin, it is now DMK’s A. Raja, who denigrates Sanatan Dharma… This is nothing but unadulterated hate speech, targeting 80 per cent of Bharat’s population, who follow Sanatan Dharma.”

“This is the true character of Congress-led INDIA bloc, who think demeaning Hindus is the only way to win elections. Was this decided in the Mumbai meet (of INDIA bloc)," Malviya asked.

