India becoming developed nation is no more a dream: VP Dhankhar

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) India will emerge as one of the top developed nations globally soon is no more a dream but a reality, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

“India is well on and in the right direction of progress and economic growth. So the fact that our country will emerge as one of the top developed nations globally soon is no more a dream but a reality,” he said while addressing a programme in Kolkata on Friday.

This was Jagdeep Dhankhar’s first ever visit to West Bengal since he became the Vice President. Speaking on the occasion, he also stressed on preservation of the spiritual consciousness of India, which according to him, is the root of the country’s long-standing civilisation ethos.

Commenting about Sanatan Dharma, the Vice President said that it stands for universality, inclusivity and patriotism, which is beyond caste, creed and economic divisions.

“India has a cultural heritage which is 5,000-year old. That is why India has been the spiritual centre of the world. We have to carry this momentum forward,” he said.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the Tarapith temple in Birbhum district. “Deeply humbled by the divine Darshan of Maa Tara at the sacred Tarapith temple in Birbhum district. Felt blessed to offer prayers for the progress of Bharat, wellbeing of all our citizens and universal bliss,” Dhankhar posted on his official X.

Recently, he also expressed his desire to address the West Bengal Assembly. Since there is no provision or past example of any Indian Vice-President addressing the West Bengal Assembly, his speech could not be accommodated in any regular session of the house.

However, a special session of the house might be convened soon to facilitate his addressing the house.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.