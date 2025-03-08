India to be among top 5 shipbuilding countries by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) India is poised to be among the top 5 ship-building countries in the world by 2047, with additional shipbuilding capacity of 4 million gross registered tonnage (GRT), Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Saturday.

At the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir 2025’ in Srinagar, the minister directed the formulation of suitable policies and skill development initiatives, while encouraging collaboration with the state governments.

He reviewed undergoing projects of the ministry worth Rs 2 lakh crore, and drew up a goal, after consultative deliberation with the experts of completing at least 150 projects by September this year.

The event focused on strengthening India’s shipbuilding and repair capabilities, improving financial and digital solutions for maritime infrastructure and pushing for a greener, more sustainable shipping industry.

Emphasis was laid on achieving targets set out in Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047.

Among the major announcements made at the Chintan Shivir was establishing the Bharat Container Shipping Line under the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

“All major ports to tender for at least 1 Green Tug within the next 3 months. The Harbour Craft Green Transition Programme will be launched to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions across Indian ports,” said the minister.

A Coastal Green Shipping Corridor will be established, with the Kandla-Tuticorin corridor, being the first to be developed in partnership with SCI, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VoCPA).

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will invest Rs 100 crore in 3 National Waterways in Jammu & Kashmir, boosting inland water transport and connectivity in the region.

The Decade of Sagarmala Vision will be celebrated in March 2025. A Sagarmala Startup and Innovation Initiative (S2I2) will be launched, accompanied by the establishment of Maritime Innovation Hubs (MIHs).

India Ports Services Limited (IPSL) will be set up as a national platform for all major ports, providing end-to-end services to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to commence commercial operations by April 2025, it was announced.

The Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE), in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), will be established to drive the digital transformation of the maritime sector.

These initiatives aim to enhance port competitiveness, attract foreign investment, and drive economic growth.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s maritime sector has witnessed remarkable growth. Our commitment to transforming ports and waterways remains unwavering,” said Sonowal.

