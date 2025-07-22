India and UK to share views on cross-border terrorism during PM Modi's visit

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Highlighting the US decision to officially designate The Resistance Front (TRF) - a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) - as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom starting Wednesday will also give India an opportunity to share views regarding issues like cross-border terrorism and the need to respond to such challenges in a resolute manner.

The TRF has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the heinous attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 this year for which it twice claimed responsibility.

"On the TRF role in Pahalgam, you are aware of recent developments also in that regard. The United States State Department has recently designated the TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. I am sure our UK colleagues are updated on this development, but this will give us the opportunity to share further views on issues such as cross-border terrorism and the need to respond in resolute fashion to such challenges," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a special media briefing in New Delhi ahead of PM Modi's two-nation visit.

Last week, while announcing the TRF's listing as a terrorist outfit, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the action "demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack".

"TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT," he said.

India had welcomed Washington's decision, calling it a "timely and important step" reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the United States on counter-terrorism.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar wrote, "A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate Secretary Rubio and the US State Department for designating TRF — a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy — as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure. Expressing commitment to zero-tolerance towards terrorism, New Delhi has also vowed to continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable.

