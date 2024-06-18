'Incredible vibe', says Megha Sharma after unplanned visit to Neem Karoli Baba temple

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) 'Pandya Store' fame actress Megha Sharma, who paid a visit to the Kainchi Dham 'Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram', has shared about her unplanned trip, calling it an amazing experience.

The actress, who's known for her work in 'Baal Krishna' and 'Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai', said: "My visit to Neem Karoli Baba’s temple was completely unplanned. I went to Nainital just to explore, and suddenly I realised that Neem Karoli Baba's Ashram was there. So, I thought why not visit the place?"

She added, "My experience was just amazing. The place had such an incredible vibe that I can't describe it in words. I felt a deep sense of someone's presence, positivity, and aura. There were moments when I was so moved that I got happy tears, and I definitely shed some."

Talking about the trip, she said: "I went to Neem Karoli Baba's Ashram and was sitting there, reading the Hanuman Chalisa. After I finished, suddenly someone came running to me and insisted that I take the Hanuman Chalisa with me.

"I told him that it wasn't mine and that I was just reading it since the books were kept there for everyone to use. But he said they felt compelled to give it to me and asked me to take it as a gift from them. I was a bit surprised but I took it, seeing it as a blessing from Neem Karoli Baba."

"I've kept it safe since then. It was such a sweet and unexpected moment. Nainital itself is beautiful, with an amazing vibe. The cool weather was a relief from the heat and made the visit even more relaxing," Megha said.

For Megha, spiritual experiences are when you shed tears while witnessing or folding your hands in front of God or any spiritual power.

"The moment you get tears in your eyes and just feel like crying, I believe that is the true spiritual experience. In this age of Kalyug, where do you actually see God," she wondered.

"I am a very spiritual person. I light a diya every morning before leaving the house. No matter how late I wake up, I make sure to bathe and light the lamp first before doing anything else. This has become my routine," Megha concluded.

