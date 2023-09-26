Imtiaz Ali to judge “#nofilter by IndiGo”; ‘Photography is powerful means of storytelling”

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is all set to judge the photography reality show “#nofilter by IndiGo”, said he is thrilled to witness talented photographers, competing with unfiltered creativity.

With an aim to empower the photography community and display their talent on a grand scale, IndiGo, in collaboration with National Geographic India, has announced nine finalists for a photography reality show, “#nofilter by IndiGo”.

Fronted by judges Imtiaz Ali and Raghu Rai, a celebrated photographer, the participants will capture the essence of India through their lenses, evoking emotions, and weaving captivating stories with each unfiltered shot.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi's vibrant streets, the participants will face various challenges that showcase the city's rich tapestry of life.

In their quest to claim the coveted title of the show's best photographer, judges Imtiaz and Raghu will challenge each one of them to explore the iconic locations of Delhi under specific themes, capturing the most powerful, unfiltered photo essays.

In each episode, the participants will immerse themselves in the city's true emotions, turning their lenses towards Old Delhi's bustling streets, traditional kitchens, women in uniform after work, and the captivating charm and chaos of the bazaars that offer a window into the spirit of the city itself.

As the judges determine the fate of each participant, they will be seen engaging in an in-depth discussion about every entry and will reveal the episodic winner.

Talking about the same, Imtiaz said: “As a filmmaker, I share a deep passion for the camera, and I believe that photography is a powerful means of storytelling. I'm thrilled to witness these talented photographers come together and compete with unfiltered creativity.”

“Serving as a judge alongside the prolific Raghu Rai, we shoulder the responsibility of handpicking the most exceptional shots,” said the ‘Jab We Met’ director.

He added: “My gratitude goes out to National Geographic and IndiGo for providing a platform that not only celebrates the art of photography but also fosters the growth of emerging talent.”

The nine entrants who have been shortlisted for the four-part series are -- Riya David, Fashion Photographer; Madhur Nangia Landscape & Travel Photographer; Pubarun Basu Documentary Photographer; Anju Mishra Engineer & Photography Enthusiast; Smita Goyal IT Professional & Photography Enthusiast.

Harsh Kharwar wedding Photographer; Ayshi Roy Street & Documentary Photographer; Rayan Hussain; Tour Guide & Travel Photographer; and Shyam Madhavan Businessman, Content Creator & Photographer.

A National Geographic spokesperson shared: “Our innovative visual storytelling with iconic imagery has been a source of inspiration for our audience for 135 years. Through #nofilterbyIndiGo, we are excited to empower the photographers’ community to share their unadulterated, inspiring, yet beautiful stories.”

Neetan Chopra, CDIO, IndiGo added: “India is a country of diverse cultures and landscapes, and photography is perhaps the best way to share the beauty of the country with everyone.”

“As part of our #IndiaByIndiGo initiative, the #nofilter partnership between IndiGo and Nat Geo celebrates the diversity of India and the passion of the photographers who bring it to life,” he said.

A community building initiative for passionate photographers, #nofilter by IndiGo began in May 2023.

The show will premiere on September 30 on National Geographic, including YouTube.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.