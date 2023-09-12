Imran Khan says wrong title of 'I Hate Luv Storys' was done 'in service of numerology'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Imran Khan, recently addressed his feeling about his 2010 film 'I Hate Luv Storys', saying that it feels as if he is wearing his shoes on the wrong feet due to the film's deliberate wrong spelling, saying that the spelling was done in 'service of numerology'.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "I Hate Luv Storys; First, let's address the spelling of the title, which always made me feel like I was wearing my shoes on the wrong feet. The orthographic butchery was done in service of numerology, which I personally never bought into, but here we are 13 years later still talking about the film's popularity, so... what do I know."

Describing the making of the film, Khan added: "What can I tell you about making this film; I instantly hit it off with @punitdmalhotra and we quickly developed a great working relationship. The energy was amazing, and since we were telling a story about the movie business, there was an extra twinkle in everyone's eyes, and we always cracked up while filming scenes that we knew were based on reality."

"Everybody knows the famous director who inspired the scene where @samirsoni123 punishes his ADs like a schoolteacher, or @aamirali's movie star who needs massive cue cards for his lines," he said.

He also added that starring with Sonam Kapoor also made playing the role of a lover in the film, a whole lot easier.

“And the ethereal @sonamkapoor as my costar... as you can imagine, it wasn't much of a challenge to spend those months staring admiringly at her, playing the part of a guy falling in love," Khan said.

Calling the film just a great shoot and a fun time, he concluded: "I have so many pictures from the shoot of this film, it was hard to choose just a few... but it's still plain to see how much fun we all had."

'I Hate Luv Storys' was directed by Punit Malhotra, and received positive reception for its concept and unique storyline, but at the same time it had some criticism levied at it due to its pacing.

The movie garnered Imran Khan much praise for his acting, and even cemented his position in Bollywood. Currently, the actor is making a comeback, though when, it is not fully known.

