Immediate action needed for conservation of Shekhawati Havelis: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) In a high-level meeting held at the secretariat on Thursday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasised the importance of conserving the historic mansions of the Shekhawati region.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Principal Secretary of the Department of Autonomous Government, Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Secretary of Tourism, and district collectors from Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu.

Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to undertake immediate measures for the preservation and digitisation of Shekhawati’s Havelis.

She instructed district collectors to survey these heritage structures with the help of patwaris and compile a digital record.

Stressing the need for a comprehensive heritage conservation framework, she called for updating the heritage conservation bylaws where necessary to ensure large-scale preservation efforts.

For the conservation of Havelis in Ramgarh (Sikar district), the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the Sikar Collector to conduct an on-ground study with experts in heritage restoration.

The findings from Ramgarh will serve as a model for preserving Shekhawati’s other historic mansions, ensuring a structured, phase-wise approach to conservation across the region.

By formulating a strategic conservation plan, the government aims to revitalise Shekhawati’s architectural heritage, attracting cultural tourism and fostering sustainable economic growth in the region.

The Shekhawati region in Rajasthan is also known as the “open-air art gallery of Rajasthan”, for its exquisitely painted havelis, grand forts, and vibrant markets, showcasing the opulence of Marwari merchants.

These havelis, built by wealthy merchants during the 18th and 19th centuries, showcase both wealth and craftsmanship. The exteriors and interiors of these havelis are adorned with vibrant fresco paintings, often depicting scenes from daily life, mythology, and historical events.

The architecture and painting details were greatly influenced by Mughal ornamentation and Rajputana courts.

The themes depicted in the paintings had shifted over time, reflecting the changing world and the experiences of the Marwari merchants, including scenes of industrialisation, European culture, and the British monarch.

