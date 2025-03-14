IMD issues severe heatwave warning for several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre on Friday warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of Odisha until March 18 at least.

Issuing a severe heatwave alert for Odisha, it warned of rising temperatures at many places in the state from March 14 to 18 with several districts expected to experience intense heat, warm nights, and high humidity, increasing health risks, especially for infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

IMD Bhubaneswar’s Director Manorama Mohanty has urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid heatwave-related illness.

"The maximum temperature is rising significantly across Odisha, with some areas recording 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal. We advise people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and follow safety measures," she said.

As per reports, Jharsuguda recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius while Sambalpur reported 40 degrees Celsius temperature till 2.30 p.m. on Friday.

The western Odisha city of Jharsuguda recorded the state's highest temperature, at 41.4 degrees Celsius, on Thursday.

The IMD Bhubaneswar on Friday issued an Orange warning predicting that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is very likely to prevail at several places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Mayurbhanj during the next three days. Similarly, an Orange warning of severe heatwave conditions has also been issued for the Sundargarh, Boudh, and Balangir districts of the state for the next couple of days.

The IMD has issued an advisory urging people to avoid sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., wear light, loose cotton clothing, and cover their heads when outside. It advised the people to drink plenty of fluids, including ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and sugarcane juice. People have also been asked to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, which can dehydrate the body.

The farmers have been advised to ensure irrigation for crops and provide water for livestock.

The agency directed the people to remain watchful for heatstroke symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating, and to seek medical help, if needed.

