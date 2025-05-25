IMD issues red alert for 5 Kerala districts as heavy rainfall predicted

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for five districts in Kerala -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram -- warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The remaining districts in the state have been placed under an orange alert.

According to the IMD, these districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm over the next 24 hours.

In response to the intensifying rain, a control room has been set up in Meppadi, Wayanad district, to coordinate emergency responses and monitor the situation closely.

Further intensifying concerns, the IMD has also issued a red alert for 11 districts on Monday. These include Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.

The alert signifies the likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and urges residents to stay vigilant and follow official advisories.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves and potential sea erosion along coastal areas. On the Kerala coast, wave heights are expected to range between 3.1 and 4.2 metres until 8 p.m. on Monday, posing a threat of sea intrusion and erosion.

Similarly, high waves ranging from 3.0 to 3.6 metres are likely to occur along the coastal stretch from Neerodi to Arokiapuram in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu until 8.30 p.m. on Monday, raising the risk of sea erosion in those regions as well. Authorities have urged fishermen and coastal residents in both states to exercise caution, avoid venturing into the sea, and stay updated with official weather bulletins.

It may be recalled that during the monsoon of 2024, massive landslides hit Wayanad, killing at least 250 people after heavy rain battered the area. The state disaster management agency has taken major precautions, and SDRF teams are already on standby for any major issues during the rain.

