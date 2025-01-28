ILT20 Season 3: Vipers have the firepower; are real title contenders, says Harbhajan

Dubai, Jan 28 (IANS) As the ILT20 Season 3 enters the exciting final phase of the competition, former India cricketer and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has been impressed with the level of competition and the exciting performances on display.

Reflecting on the ongoing season, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s dynamics. "The tournament is going great, and we’ve seen some excellent cricket. The good thing about this tournament is that all the teams have shown quality, which means they still have a chance to make a comeback.”

He further added, “Across the three venues all pitches are different which makes it more competitive and interesting.”

Among the standout performers from the UAE this season, Harbhajan highlighted the exceptional talent of Gulf Giants’ Aayan Afzal Khan. "Aayan Afzal Khan is doing a great job. I have been following him and speaking to him since the first season. I think Aayan could win the Blue Belt award as the most valuable UAE player. As the wickets dry up over the course of the competition, spinners will be key, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch."

Turning his focus to the Desert Vipers, who became the first team to qualify for the playoffs, Harbhajan had high praise for their all-round strength. "From the games I’ve seen or worked on during my time here, I think the Desert Vipers look like a really strong team. They have a brilliant bowling lineup with the likes of Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson, and their batting features some serious firepower. They are real contenders for the championship," the off-spinner from Punjab said.

Looking ahead, Harbhajan shared his predictions for the highest run-scorer (Green Belt) and wicket-taker (White Belt) of the season. "I think Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammed Amir have been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking wickets in every game. I think one of them could finish at the top of the ladder. So far, Shai Hope and Tom Banton have scored a lot of runs, but the second part of the tournament has just started. I want to see more players performing, scoring runs, and climbing up the ladder," said the Turbanator.

On the future of the league, Harbhajan said, “This league is very important for UAE cricket. At the moment they have two players from the UAE in each team, maybe that number will go up to three or four in the next few seasons as the UAE players are getting better.”

Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels.

The third season of the DP World ILT20 will end on February 9, 2025. All 34 matches will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

