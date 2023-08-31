Ila Arun recollects shooting for 'Haddi' in 45-46 degree C; lauds Nawaz for his dedication

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Ila Arun, who is currently gearing up for the release of her streaming film 'Haddi', has shared that some of the scenes from the film were very demanding as they were shot in high temperatures.

The scenes were tough to shoot particularly for the lead actor of the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as he had to shoot the scene in heavy layers of make-up and wig.

The film stars Nawazuddin in the role of a transgender character, who is very close to Ila Arun’s character of Revati Maa, Hijra Gharana’s mother candidly.

Talking about the challenges during the shoot, the actress said, “Some scenes were more like nightmares. It was a nightmare to work under those difficult situations in such heavy makeup. And hats off to Nawaz who used to take 6 hours to get ready with the wig, makeup, and everything else and still look flawless. The shoot happened at real locations in 45-46 degree celsius temperature without AC because the director chose a real location that was not equipped."

She also spoke about her experience working with the debutant director, Akshat Ajay Sharma and how difficult it was to shoot at real locations, Ila Arun said: " 'Haddi’ being his debut film, the way he kept his calm in extremely high temperatures which went up to 45-46 degrees is indeed praiseworthy. He was facing challenges from every direction, right from the weather conditions [scorching heat] to other things. All the actors were equally suffering. There was no AC and so everybody was losing their temper. However, Akshat dealt with it in a very calm way. That's the first success of a director - being able to tolerate everything for the sake of good work.”

The film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, is set to drop on September 7 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.