IIT-Roorkee's unique tech to revolutionise the field of adaptive optics

Roorkee, Aug 3 (IANS) A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed a unique technology that can revolutionise the field of adaptive optics, the institute said in a study released on Saturday.

Their innovative work has led to the development of a Dielectric Elastomer-Based Variable Focal Length Reflector, which will pave the way for dynamic focusing and beam control.

The reflector represents a significant advancement in soft adaptive optics.

The innovative device demonstrates remarkable structural resilience, allowing for efficient management of applied pressure in both concave and convex reflector configurations revealed the study reported in the journal Smart Materials and Structures.

Moreover, the device's dynamic control over curvature through the adjustment of electric potential enables precise tuning of the focal length, making it ideal for applications requiring dynamic focusing or beam manipulation in optical systems, said researchers led by Kartik Kashyap.

Kashyap, who is currently working with the US Air Force Research Laboratory and Ford Motor Company as a PhD student at Ohio State University, spearheaded this cutting-edge research while at IIT-Roorkee.

A notable aspect of the research lies in the fabrication of the reflective membrane by sputter-depositing silver metal onto the dielectric membrane. This method offers enhanced control and precision in shaping the reflective surface, they noted.

The work has also been granted an Indian patent, showcasing IIT Roorkee's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in scientific research.

"The groundbreaking research led by Kartik Kashyap and his team on the Dielectric Elastomer-Based Variable Focal Length Reflector exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge. This revolutionary advancement in adaptive optics not only showcases the ingenuity of our researchers but also highlights the collaborative spirit and cutting-edge capabilities of our institution," said K.K. Pant, Director, IIT-Roorkee.

