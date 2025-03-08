IIFA 2025 stages reunion of lost friends, ex-lovers with Kareena, Shahid and Bobby Deol

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The IIFA 2025 stage became a platform for reunion for lost friends and ex-lovers on Saturday. Ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, who were seen hugging each other, were joined by actor Bobby Deol on the stage along with Kriti Sanon and others.

The award ceremony is set to hold the biggest of celebrations in Hindi cinema for its 25th edition, and the visuals coming in from the ongoing event are unprecedented, and almost like a dream for the lovers of Hindi cinema.

Kareena and Shahid share a long history as they were romantically involved for 4-5 years before they moved on, and married their respective spouses. Their iconic film ‘Jab We Met’, which was released in 2007, marked their last collaboration before they split. During the end leg of the film’s shooting, the two actors parted ways. The film changed the tides for the rom-com genre in Hindi cinema, and made Imtiaz Ali a renowned name.

After the film, Kareena dated Saif for 5 years until they exchanged the vows in 2012. Shahid also married Mira Rajput in 2015, the couple has two kids, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Misha was born in 2016, and Zain was born in 2018.

Interestingly, actor Bobby Deol also joined Kareena and Shahid on stage. Bobby had once said that he was originally supposed to be cast in the iconic film ‘Jab We Met’ opposite Kareena. However, the role eventually went to Shahid, who did a fine job, and served as an anchor to the film.

The film is primarily based in Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla, and tells the story of Aditya Kashyap (played by Shahid), a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (played by Kareena). While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

The film also marked the start of a long standing collaboration between Imtiaz, music composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Kareena also spoke about her upcoming performance on the 25th edition of IIFA at the stage. She said, “Namaskar, it feels so good to be here. I’m so happy that IIFA asked me to perform. My performance will be very special because it has been 100 years of my grandfather Raj Kapoor, and we are going to pay a tribute to him”.

“I’m very very excited. It’s a very emotional moment, and I can’t wait for tomorrow night”, she added.

