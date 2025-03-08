IIFA 2025: Ravi Kishan lauds PM Modi’s efforts in putting India on global map

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan, who is currently in Jaipur to attend the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), lauded PM Narendra Modi for his efforts to place India on the global map.

The actor spoke with the media from the IIFA stage, and said that PM Modi believes in keeping India at par with the changing world. He also revealed that while people assume him to be from Bihar, he actually belongs to the upmarket Bandra area of the country’s economic engine, Mumbai.

The actor said, “I am a Bandra boy, very few people know that. People think I am a hardcore Bihari, but I was born and brought up in Bandra”.

He then expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, as he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma have made it possible to host a global event like IIFA in Jaipur. An award ceremony, which earlier has been held across the planet, is now being held in India for its 25th edition. Today, India has become self-sufficient to pull off an event of such epic proportions”.

He further mentioned, “We can afford huge shows, and are getting upgraded on the technological front. I urge everyone to place their faith in the government to bring the best of the world to the country, and this is the vision of PM Modi that whatever is happening in the world should come back to India”.

Earlier in the day, at the IIFA stage, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were seen hugging each other at the stage.

The two actors share a long history as they were romantically involved for 4-5 years before they moved on, and married their respective spouses.

Kareena also spoke about her upcoming performance on the 25th edition of IIFA. She said, “Namaskar, it feels so good to be here. I’m so happy that IIFA asked me to perform”.

“My performance will be very special because it has been 100 years of my grandfather Raj Kapoor, and we are going to pay a tribute to him. I’m very very excited. It’s a very emotional moment, and I can’t wait for tomorrow night”, she added.

