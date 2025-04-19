Identity of Post Malone's ex-fiancee finally revealed in new custody filing

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) After a lot of speculation, the identity of singer-songwriter Post Malone's ex-fiancee has finally been revealed.

Recently, the name of the ‘I Had Some Help’ hitmaker's former partner was shared in a custody filing for the pair's daughter, reports ‘People’ magazine.

According to legal documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, his ex's name is Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

As per ‘People’, in the filing, Park requested primary physical custody of her and the 29-year-old rapper's daughter, who was referred to only by her initials, DDP.

According to the court document, Park is seeking joint legal custody and is willing to give Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, visitation rights.

She is also asking that Malone cover her legal fees. At the time, a representative for Malone did not immediately respond for clarification.

While the full timeline of the ex-couple's relationship remains unclear, Malone proposed to his longtime girlfriend during a trip to Las Vegas in 2021, and initially, she said no. On the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, he said that he had lost “a significant amount of money” gambling and was “hammered”.

When Malone asked her if she wanted to marry him, she told him to ask her tomorrow. “I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?'", he told host Alex Cooper in 2023. “I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no’. She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright’. And then I did and I was sober and it was nice”.

In May 2022, the ‘Sunflower’ artiste welcomed a daughter with his former fiancee, just weeks after he shared that they were expecting. While he didn't share an official birth announcement for his daughter, Malone revealed the news of his baby's arrival on Howard Stern in June 2022.

