Iconic Left trade union leader Anathalavattom Anandan dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (IANS) One of the tallest CPI-M trade union leaders in Kerala, Anathalavattom Anandan passed away at the state-run Medical College hospital here on Thursday, said party sources. He was 86.

Ailing for a while due to age-related illness, Anandan was the President of the Kerala CITU and was a three-time former party legislator.

He was best known for his soft demeanour and pleasing manners.

Starting as a coir worker, he then rose to one of the top most trade union leaders and was arrested and jailed during the Emergency period.

In the CPI-M, he was a known and topmost supporter of party veteran V.S. Achuthanandan, which in his latter period in party politics, turned to be a dampener, as it was present Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who rose to prominence.

But that did not deter Anandan and he continued to be the most sought after trade union and party leader on TV channel, always seen defending the CPI-M government. Though a veteran CPI-M leader for some reason, he never occupied any positions in the state government.

The state CPI-M will now announce when the last rites of the departed leader would be held as many of the top leaders are away touring the various part of the state.

