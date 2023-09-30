'IBD 3': Govinda admiringly calls Vipul Kandpal a 'khatarnak dancer'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Govinda, who ruled the 1990s, is set to grace the show ‘India's Best Dancer 3’ for its 'grand finale' on Saturday, celebrating the dance in all its glory.

The episode titled 'Finale No. 1', also features Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. During the episode, Govinda gets enamoured by the performance of Vipul Kandpal and Pankaj Thapa, who perform to a medley of songs, ‘Binte Dil’, ‘Satrangi Re’ and Mayya Mayya’. The actor goes on to complement Vipul as a “khatarnak dancer.”

Govinda, known for his incredible dance skills, expresses his admiration, as he says: "I have never seen a performance like this before. I'm at loss for words to describe how mesmerised I am by the choice of songs and your flawless execution. Pankaj, your dancing seems like it's been refined over ages.”

He adds: “Your kind-heartedness truly reflects in your performance. You danced with your heart, and I can't fathom how you executed these songs so impeccably. Vipul, you are a khatarnak dancer. Excellent job, Vipul, you are second to none."

Geeta Kapoor praises Vipul, emphasising his versatility, stating: "Vipul is a versatile dancer who consistently showcased variations throughout the show. In the finale, he has managed to infuse sensuality with elegance -- a feat only he could achieve."

Sonali Bendre concurs with Geeta's sentiments, adding: "I wholeheartedly agree with Geeta. Since his debut on the show, Vipul has consistently demonstrated versatility and has been a fabulous dancer."

The grand finale reaches its pinnacle as Govinda himself takes to the dance floor, captivating the audience with his iconic moves to songs like ‘Ram Narayan Baja Bajaata’, ‘Soni De Nakhre’ and ‘Up Wala Thumka’.

‘India's Best Dancer 3’ airs Saturday on Sony Entertainment Television.

