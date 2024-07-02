IAS officer Amit Kishore appointed as PS to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) IAS officer Amit Kishore has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a letter issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Amit Kishore, a 2011 batch IAS officer from the UP cadre, will assume his role at the level of Deputy Secretary.

The Department of Personnel and Training in the letter on Monday stated that Kishore will serve as the Private Secretary to Rajnath Singh for a period of five years from the date of assuming the post or on a co-terminus basis or until he ceases to function in the role.

Earlier, Alok Tiwari, a 2007 batch officer from the UP cadre, served as the Private Secretary to the Defence Minister from September 2021.

