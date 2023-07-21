IAN-backed Wizikey launches Imara: The world's first AI avatar for PR & Comms

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Wizikey, the leading SaaS in PR, launched Imara AI, the world's first AI Avatar. At the cutting edge of Gen-AI solutions, Imara will cater to the diverse needs of PR and communications professionals, like that of a Chief Reports Officer, to streamline stakeholder alignment and promote data-driven PR reporting.

Imara improves upon Wizikey's already impressive data capabilities. Wizikey has accessto vast amounts of data, including over 3.3 million monthly news items, 5,00,000 newspublications, and a repository of more than 1,00,000 reporters, all updated in real-time.

Now, with Imara AI, Wizikey takes a leap forward by presenting insights from thismassive amount of data in an easy-to-understand and visually appealing way. It usesmore than 50 AI and Gen-AI algorithms, including sentiment, story categorisation andthemes, to efficiently process the news data using cutting-edge technology.

“We are thrilled with the possibilities of Gen AI in our industry. PR data is massive and canrun into thousands of news articles. Picture the daily life of corporate communications professionals who dedicates their time to extracting genuine insights and generatingcomprehensive reports from an extensive collection of news data found on the internet.

"This eats into hours and hours of the working life of a PR professional, and the inefficiency is very glaring,” said Aakriti Bhargava, Co-Founder of Wizikey.

“Imara AI helps us solve this very compelling use-case. We had fantastic success whenwe piloted this with a large global IT company, and we believe that this use-case expands to any high volume news industry and company. Imara, derived from Swahili, holds profound meaning, representing a 'strong reputation' or a 'firm reputation'.

"This choice resonates deeply with our team at Wizikey, as our core focus revolves around theintricacies of reputation management. Eventually, this will pave the way for the growth of the industry,” she added.

Media intelligence and PR software market was valuedat $5.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.25 billion by 2026, growingat a CAGR of 14.60 per cent from 2019 to 2026.

Available on demand to premium customers immediately, this AI Avatar will be seen on the reporting in video formats on a monthly/quarterly basis. Wizikey also claims that Imara AI has a defined personality. Her origins are multicultural and diverse, with anIndian, European, and American mix. Her personality is that of a new-gen PRprofessional who can easily bring storytelling to all analytical data in the world of PR.

Tobegin with, Imara AI will harness the power of artificial intelligence to deliverexceptional solutions for CMOs and CXO’s with assistance in reporting; eventually, shewill take on diverse roles ranging from AI support to customer success.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.