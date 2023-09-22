IAF conducts air show at Air Force Station in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 22 (IANS) To commemorate 76 years of accession of J&K into Indian Union and the diamond jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu, the Indian Air Force in collaboration with government of Jammu and Kashmir an air show and ground display at Air Force Station Jammu has been organised from September 21 to September 23.

"IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 1V Helicopters and the Air Force Band participated in the two day marquee event," a defence statement said.

"The display was witnessed by the residents, students from various schools of Jammu, veterans, civil dignitaries and personnel of Defence Forces & CAPFs."

The event began with mesmerising Free Fall display by Akashganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, who dived with the Indian Flag and the IAF flag, enthralling the huge audience.

"The touch down of the 14 member Akash Ganga sky diving team of the Indian Air Force was cheered by huge gathering who were enjoying the event in full swing," The statement said.

"The event was followed by display of slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction techniques by IAF Garuda Commando team through Mi-17 1V Medium Lift Helicopters. Simultaneously Suryakiran Aerobatic team took off for aerial display which was greatly applauded by the audience."

The event culminated with showcasing of precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team "Subroto" (AWDT). The leader marching through spinning rifles was especially enthralling for the spectators.

"The display showcased the operational capability of the Indian Air Force with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service," the statement added.

