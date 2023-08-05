I wish 'Shiv Shakti' helps new generation take pride in our roots, says Siddharth Tewary

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The creator and producer of the show 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav' Siddharth Kumar Tewary says he wishes that the story sends the right message to the new generation, and helps them understand and take pride in our roots.

The show portrays the magnificent portrayal of Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati's first love story. While the legendary tale of love has inspired viewers and reaffirmed their faith, it's time for them to witness the poignant moment of Sati Dehan. Capturing the essence of Sati Dehan posed a significant challenge for the show's makers due to its intense emotions. However, their dedication and artistry promise to enliven the saga of love and sacrifice that changed the course of history.

In the upcoming storyline Sati's father Daksha during a Mahayagya invites all the greatest deities except Shiv and Sati. Sati comes to the yagya uninvited believing that it will be her father whom she will meet, not the king. Daksha in his arrogance not just insults Shiv but also insults his daughter Sati as a wife and woman. This leads to the heart-wrenching incident - Sati Dehan. After Sati immolates herself to death using her yogic power, a bereaved and inconsolable Shiv expresses his grief through a tandav.

Talking about the riveting sequence of 'Sati Dehan', Siddharth of Swastik Productions, shared: "I thank our audiences for the love they have showered on 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav', and embracing my interpretation of what I believe is the first love story of the universe, wholeheartedly. The Sati Dehan story has played a very important role in our culture and society for centuries, and we needed to understand the core message of the story, and interpret and depict it in a way that sends a positive message to our viewers."

"I am also grateful to our creative team, writers, music, VFX, directors, and above all, our actors who have given their best performances to date, bringing this sequence to life and creating the desired impact. I truly believe that Mahadev's blessings are making all of this happen. I genuinely wish that this story sends the right message to our new generation, and helps them understand and take pride in our roots," he added.

'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.