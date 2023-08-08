'I ride, therefore I am': Ambareesh Murty's last Insta post

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Pepperfry co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in Leh, in his last Instagram post, captioned, “I ride, therefore I am”, had tragically said that God had refused to accept him as an "angel" after he encountered glitch in motorcycle's gear on his trip.

He was riding on the Manali-Leh highway when except for gears 1 and 2 on his bike, the rest stopped working -- he said in the video, shot on the roadside of the More Plains.

“If God ever got around to creating a heaven for bikers, all roads in heaven will look like this - flat, black tarmac, in the middle of a plane running for kilometres on end. This is the More plains in the middle of the Manali-Leh highway,” Murty said in the video.

“In the middle of the More plains, God will give angels the options to party. Angelic bikers partied, had picnics. I tried to be an angel today but God had other plans for me. He basically refused to accept me as an angel,” he added.

Murty continued explaining the issue he soon encountered, saying, “I started having gear troubles. I couldn't access the third, fourth and fifth gears of my bike. So I was riding on gears one and two. I tried to science it, motorcycle maintenance, but then I did what Einstein would do. I picked up a large rock and hit my gear pedal with it and everything was fine after that”.

Ashish Shah, Pepperfry's co-founder, announced the news of Murty's death in a tweet today.

Murty began his career in 1996 with stints at Cadbury, Levi's, Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential), and eBay before he co-founded Pepperfry, an online marketplace that sells furniture, in 2011.

