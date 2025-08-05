I lost two films after the release of 'Neerparavai', says actress Sunainaa

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Sunaina, who impressed audiences with her performance in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Neerparavai', has now made a shocking statement saying that the film did not get her more films and that on the contrary, she lost out on a couple of films after the Neerparavai's release.

Sunainaa, who chose to answer questions posed by her fans and followers on her X timeline in between shots, was asked about her evolution from the time she debuted in Kaadhalil Vizhunthen to playing a cameo in Theri to exploring the web series space, and eventually returning to lead roles in films.

Responding to this question, the actress said, "Neerparavai, one of those films I gave my everything to, didn’t get me more films. A lot of people looked at the makeup in the film and felt it wasn’t “cute” enough for that era, especially when mass commercial films were dominating.

"In fact I lost two films after the release. One of them is a weird story which I may tell someday….That led to a break, almost like a gap in my career. But it’s okay. Because it gave me clarity about the mentality I was surrounded by. I didn’t hold back. I continued exploring, trying different mediums, simply because I was excited to do varied roles despite this. And eventually, I brought myself back. I evolved crazy during this time, it taught me a lot about the world, the industry."

Her statement has left many in the industry surprised as her performance in the film was so impressive, that even the director of the film Seenu Ramasamy, had gone on record to say that he believed that she would win a National Award for it.

The film, which was directed by National Award winner Seenu Ramasamy and which hit screens in the year 2012, featured Vishnu Vishal in the lead along with Sunainaa. It had outstanding music by N R Raghunanthan and was produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

