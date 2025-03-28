I-League: Rajasthan United sail past Delhi in season’s final home game

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) Rajasthan United FC wrapped up their first I-League campaign in Jaipur with a third win on the trot, beating Delhi FC 3-1 at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium on Friday.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break after an own goal from Delhi captain Victor Kamhuka (45+4′). Maicol Cabrera (52′) and Martand Raina (84′) added a couple more, while teenager Hridaya Jain (67′) got the only goal for Delhi.

In total, the Desert Warriors registered six wins, three draws and two losses at home this season. Delhi FC, who have already been relegated, suffered their 14th defeat of the season. After 21 matches, Rajasthan United are in fifth place with 33 points, while Delhi have 13 points and will finish bottom of the league.

Expectedly, Rajasthan United started in dominant fashion, coming close to scoring on numerous occasions in the first half. Captain Alain Oyarzun was in the thick of things from the get-go. The Spaniard had two well-struck volleys denied – first by a block from Delhi captain Victor Kamhuka, and then by the crossbar.

In the 43rd minute, Martand Raina touched a free-kick that ended into the back of the net, but the goal was denied by the assistant referee as Seiminmang Manchong interfered with the set-piece from an offside position. A minute later, Uruguayan Maicol Cabrera stung goalkeeper Lalmuansanga’s gloves from distance.

Rajasthan finally got their opener at the stroke of half-time, and it arrived rather fortunately. Kyrgyz midfielder Bektur Amangeldiev tried his luck from outside the box, and the shot deflected off Kamhuka, who failed in his attempt to clear the ball, and trickled into the net.

Early in the second half, Cabrera doubled the lead from a one-on-one situation, perfectly chipping the ball over an onrushing Lalmuansanga. Delhi, down 0-2 and desperate to get something from the match, pushed more numbers forward. In the 66th minute, Gwgwmsar Goyary had his first real chance as his delicate strike went centimetres wide of the far post.

Just a minute later, the visitors halved the deficit. Rajasthan goalkeeper James Kithan got a hand to Cameroonian Junior Nkengue’s shot but the ball eventually rolled into the path of Hridaya Jain, who thrashed it in from close range to bag his fourth goal of the season.

Delhi had the ball in the net again in the 81st minute, but it was from an unusual situation – a throw-in. Jestin George’s long throw, untouched by any player, went directly into the net, and as a goal cannot be scored from a throw-in, the referee awarded a goal kick.

Rajasthan shut down any more signs of a Delhi fightback in the 84th minute when an unmarked Raina headed in Oyarzun’s inch-perfect cross from the left to make it 3-1.

