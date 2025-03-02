I-League 2024-25: Delhi FC end 10-game losing streak with 2-1 win over Dempo SC

Hoshiarpur, March 2 (IANS) Delhi FC recorded their first win in 10 games beating Dempo Sports Club 2-1 in the I-League 2024-25 at the Coach Ali Haasan Stadium on Sunday.

All goals came in the first half. While Cameroonian Samir Binong (4’) and Zimbabwean Victor Kamhuka (20’) scored for Delhi FC, Trinidadian Marcus Joseph (35’) struck for Dempo.

While still rooted to the foot of the table (13 points from 17 matches), the win puts Delhi FC equal on points with Aizawl FC, albeit having played a game more.

The last time Delhi FC won a match was against Shillong Lajong FC on December 19 last year. Thereafter, they played 10 matches collecting only two points.

Delhi flew off the blocks in the game, taking the lead within the first five minutes. From a cleared corner, Hridaya Jain picked up the ball on the right flank, before curling a dangerous cross into the six-yard area. Dempo’s first defender, Mohamed Ali missed the header, and Samir Binong capitalised, sliding in to score the opener.

Dempo looked shot of confidence and were exposed defensively and Delhi pressed hard. In the eighth minute, Binong created a shooting opportunity of his own, sliding past two defenders, before letting fly from a narrow angle inside the six-yard box. Ashish Sibi made a sharp save.

The pressure bore fruit in the 20th minute when Delhi got their second, Jain’s corner duly converted by Victor Kamhuka. Delhi were flying, and minutes later Binong had another opportunity, breaking free of his marker to curl a shot into the corner from the top of the box. A diving Sibi kept Dempo in the game, with a miraculous save.

Dempo halved the deficit in the 36th minute, when Marcus Joseph curled a brilliant free kick from the outside of the wall into the goal.

The break did the visitors a lot of good, and recalibrated as they came back with renewed vigour, breaking through Delhi’s midfield often and at pace even if the quality of the final pass was left wanting. In the 55th minute, if not for Debnath Mondal, they may even have drawn level. The goalkeeper dived low to his left to parry a brilliant long-range effort to keep his team’s lead intact.

As time wore on, the game got more hurried, mostly to Dempo’s benefit. And yet, they failed to create enough in the final third to pose any real danger. Delhi, by the end, were grateful to see out time and pocket the three points.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.