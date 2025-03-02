Four-year-old girl raped in Ranchi, accused absconding

Ranchi, March 2 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was raped in Swarn Jayanti Nagar under the jurisdiction of Sukhdev Nagar police station area of Ranchi. An FIR was registered on Sunday based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother, police officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the girl was playing near her home while her mother was busy with household chores. A man from the neighbourhood allegedly lured her away and sexually assaulted her. The matter came to light when the girl returned home in distress.

The child's family members reached the accused's house and beat him up. The police were informed about the incident, but the accused somehow managed to escape before the police arrived.

The police investigating team traced his mobile location to Bihar, and a police team has been dispatched to apprehend him. The child has undergone a medical examination, and her statement has also been recorded.

This incident is among several cases of sexual violence reported in Jharkhand in recent weeks. On February 23, three minor girls were allegedly assaulted in the Khunti district of the state when they were returning from a wedding ceremony. Police have arrested 18 people in connection with the case, most of whom are minors.

Three days ago, law enforcement officials arrested three individuals in Bokaro for the rape and murder of a minor girl. Investigations revealed the involvement of the child’s mother and her acquaintance in the crime. The matter was also raised in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Amid rising concerns, Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta held a high-level meeting on February 28 with senior police officials across the state. He directed law enforcement agencies to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women and children and ensure swift legal proceedings.

